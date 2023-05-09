The Hands That Guide in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

In a recent Marvel Entertainment interview, Bradley Cooper, who voices Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Rocket the raccoon, acknowledged that the movie is writer and director James Gunn’s love letter to Rocket. That, it is. Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a bewildering narrative of extremes. That’s not necessarily a good thing. Just saying. Vol. 3 is not nearly as great as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which is one of my all-time favorites.

That being said, Guardians 3 is pretty good. It’s pretty stupid, too. Mostly, Guardians 3 is about Peter Quill, played by strong hysterical Chris Pratt, saving the life of his best friend Rocket. Guardians 3 is pretty cruel at times too, especially in the depiction of animal experimentation. James’s narrative tone fails on so many levels. Yet, I mostly liked the movie. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is messy, albeit redeemable. Redemption being Bradley’s Rocket.

The opening of Guardians 3 is unexpectedly dark and menacing in the back story of Rocket’s origins. Caged innocent raccoons are grabbed for cruel experimentation by The High Evolutionary, played Chukwudi Iwuji, who vigorously gnaws on the scenery. We look into the sad wide eyes of raccoon Rocket. Rocket suffers vicious cybernetic implants and enhancements. The High Evolutionary plays God wanting to create the perfect world and the perfect race of beings. Yeah, that will go well.

In the aftermath, Rocket’s intellect and creativity are off the charts. Yet, Rocket was never meant to be the endgame for the High Evolutionary. Rocket was designed as the disposable prototype, like the rest of his dear animal friends.

In the paradoxically poignant scene, Rocket lies on the floor of his cage staring at the sky with his friends Lylla the otter, Teets the walrus, and Floor the rabbit, voiced by Linda Cardellini, Asim Chaudry, and Mikaela Hoover. Rocket picks his name. Rocket is in love with Lylla, who shows him unconditional love. This is sweet, although it seems disjoint within James Gunn’s capricious narrative. James Gunn often weaves snark humor to deflect poignancy or ugly violence that fails. Just saying.

In present-day Guardians 3, Rocket cares for Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, aka Starlord, who’s the despondent drunk. The great love of his life Gamora, played by strong, beautiful Zoe Saladana, is a previous version in the Multiverse who doesn’t know Peter at all. Ironically, Karen Gillan is sublimely funny and compassionate as Gamora’s rival sister Nebula, who is mostly a machine. When Karen’s Nebula tucks drunken Peter into bed, we get her big heart within.

In the hilarious scene as the Guardians steal high tech to save Rocket’s life, Peter has his Dr. Phil moment with Gamora. He says, “I’m just your dumbass earth dude, who met a girl and fell in love. That girl died and came back a total dick.” Standing next to Peter, deadpan Nebula says, “That’s the gist of it.”

Mantis and Drax also return in Guardians 3, played by Pom Klememtieff and Dave Bautista, who are very good. Turns out that Mantis is Peter’s half-sister. Their father was Ego, played by Kurt Russell, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Now free of Ego, Mantis evolves into herself. Beautiful and whimsical Pom expresses Mantis’s open heart as she sees the universe as new. Along with her empathic abilities, Mantis displays her fierce martial arts prowess which I loved from the Avengers comics. In the showcase climactic battle, Mantis along with the Guardians are total badass. Drax is still the brooding, muscular Drax. In hysterical poignancy, Mantis, who loves Drax, tells Nebula, “He (Drax) might be stupid… But he’s the only one who doesn’t hate himself.” Still, that lands for Nebula and for me. In her eloquent epiphany, Nebula gives flowers, “You (Drax) were meant to be a dad.” Drax cries for the first time.

The major fail of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is Chukwudi’s The High Evolutionary. The High Evolutionary is a terribly defined villain. He sucks. Chukwudi’s intractable one-note performance just fuels this demise.

The savior and emotional anchor of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is Bradley’s Rocket. In the ethereal narrative arc, the dying Rocket reunites with his beloved Lylla in his mind. Rocket cries, “I let you down.” With her open heart, Lylla says, “There are the hands that make us. And there are the hands that guide the hands…” It’s about love. Always.

Vulnerable badass Rocket and love are the salvation of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Yeah, it’s a mess. Yeah, it could have been better. Still, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has a big heart like it’s little Rocket. Just saying.

