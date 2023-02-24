The Identity of a Powerful Foe is Revealed in ‘Disengage’

We learn the identity of a deadly foe in ‘Disengage’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, we saw Dr. Beverly Crushed taking on some strange looking foes. Once they were dealt with, she sent a dire message to an old friend. Once Picard received it, he knew he had a tough decision to make. Picard meets up with Riker and together they head out to find her. Seven tries to help them but her commanding officer forbids it. After a drastic move is made, Picard and Riker find themselves in a bad situation. As this episode comes to a close a mysterious ship gets revealed, which is unlike anything either of them have ever seen. Now we learn the identity of a powerful foe in ‘Disengage’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Disengage’ here:

Aided by Seven of Nine and the crew of the U.S.S. Titan, Picard makes a shocking discovery that will alter his life forever – and puts him on a collision course with the most cunning enemy he’s ever encountered. Meanwhile, Raffi races to track a catastrophic weapon – and collides with a familiar ally.

Things are looking bad for Picard, Riker and their new friend at the beginning of this episode. After this strange looking ship destroys the shuttle, they appear to be sitting ducks. When the Titan shows up, for a moment it looks like their fortunes have changed. Once Captain Shaw learns more about Jack Crusher, he orders him to be sent to the brig. Riker has a hunch about who Jack’s father might be, but Picard is in denial about it. When this crew sees how powerful this huge ship is, they don’t see a whole lot of options ahead of them. Meanwhile we find out the identity of Raffi’s contact after she decides to do something drastic. As this episode comes to a close Picard makes a shocking realization about someone.

Star Trek: Picard 'Disengage' is available now on Paramount Plus.