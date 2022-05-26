The Inspiring Story of Anatoly Ivanov: From Extreme Sports to Hollywood Movie Sets

—

Award-winning cinematographer and camera operator Anatoly Ivanov shares his workout routine and recipe for success.

Anatoly has always had a passion for sports. Depending on the seasons, you could find him kiteboarding, surfing, or snowboarding growing up. His athletic abilities have been a major advantage in his career as a cinematographer and cameraman. He is among the rare ones that can film difficult action sequences while also being in motion themselves. He has worked on big blockbusters in Russia where he is from, historical dramas like “Furious” that required him to film under extreme circumstances. He has also utilized his fast-paced abilities working with action cameras in narrative short film, winning many awards in festival around the world. But Antaloy also specializes in content dedicated to sports. Recently, he has shot for Red Bull with Olympic skier Yulia Galysheva. The champion has a partnership with the brand and in the video showed one of her most challenging tricks. Anatoly is very admirative of the challenges of these athletes – for him, it is an honor to see them surpass themselves. In order to deliver and capture these extremely difficult shots, he also has to train. Today he talks about his sport regimen and how he owes part of his success to it.

Simplicity and consistency are key. Anatoly is not a gym rat. He lives in California and whenever he is not on set, he enjoys hiking and being in nature. He prefers to train outside. For the past 7 years, he has started his mornings with ashtanga yoga, seven days a week. His focus is to constantly improve his balance and flexibility – he believes it makes him a better cinematographer and camera operator. Balance is extremely important to him. It is the foundation of his training. For this, he likes to alter disciplines and also surf or do slackline exercises. Balance also helps him to be grounded mentally and spiritually. It is a form of constant self-improvement. “30 minutes a day is all you need,” he adds. He likes to incorporate it into everyday activities: using a balance board while he is cooking for instance. Working on his balance helps him maintain his core strength. Without this, it is impossible to achieve the results he wants in his line of work. Operating a camera demands technical skills but also flexibility and strong muscles. A two-hour film could be done in one take. So can a 4 min high-speed commercial.“Being a camera operator, you have to be ready for that, that where you need core, back strength,” He adds. In order to continue working on his core, he also swims and paddles. Being in the water is a reset for the brain as well and it lowers cortisol. Anatoly sees the camera as an extension of his body and his mind: he would not be the successful cinematographer that he is today without the work he does for himself.

Keeping up with your stamina and working under pressureAnatoly recently filmed the historical Kanye West and Drake concert sponsored by amazon. It was filmed live on IMAX and audiences in theaters could watch it simultaneously. All the camera operators present had been hand-picked. Anatoly had been chosen for his abilities to film in a challenging and fast-paced environment. Anatoly recalled feeling a lot of pressure but also knowing that he had the capacity to stay focused and grounded while sustaining his stamina for the whole show. He believes that his training as a surfer helped him at that moment. Being aware of his environment, thinking ahead while also keeping a razor-sharp focus and staying in the moment. It is not an easy task. Every day Anatoly focuses on his body as much as he focuses on his craft. This is how he got to land these amazing opportunities.

While Anatoly is a very grounded person, he has shot for his projects in a lot of different ways: roller skates, skis, or overboards. He is one of the rare cinematographers and camera operators in Hollywood to be able to do this and get the perfect shot. Anatoly has decided to share his knowledge with his peers. He launched a masterclass series that focuses on everyday body training but also how to work with extreme sport equipment while filming. He encourages the filmmakers he trains to incorporate his routine into their own daily lives – “In a perfect world it’s surfing in the morning and yoga in the evening – ultimate camera operating training guide,” he jokingly adds. While Anatoly’s athletic skills have helped him be successful in his career, we think that his perspective could help people in other industries. We can all learn from him.

—

This content is brought to you by Anatoly Ivanov

Photos provided by Anatoly Ivanov