Home / A&E / The Journey for This Team Is Coming to an End on ‘Done Patrol’

The Journey for This Team Is Coming to an End on ‘Done Patrol’

After the team defeats a powerful foe, their leader makes a tough decision

by Leave a Comment

done patrol, doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, part 2, review, max

Big decisions get made on ‘Done Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, the team all were trapped in a time stream. Cyborg came up with a plan to help them find a way out of here. The team broke into three groups, and each found themselves in a wild place. Cliff had a chat with someone from the past, and it went as well as you might expect it to go. Meanwhile Jane ended up bumping into someone who wound up helping her a fair amount with a problem she had been having. As this episode came to a close, the team prepared to face off against a deadly foe. Now we see some tough choices get made on ‘Done Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

done patrol, doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, part 2, review, max

You can read the premise for ‘Done Patrol’ here:

After returning to Cloverton, the Doom Patrol gather for a final mission – one that proves to be unlike any they’ve had before.

done patrol, doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, part 2, review, max

The team takes on a tough foe at the beginning of this episode. The battle isn’t going that great, but takes a surprise turn when some other creatures end up getting in. All looks to be lost, until something peculiar ends up happening. Next, we see the team head back home for a well earned celebration. When an unforeseen guest shows up one day, it looks like the battle isn’t over after all. Turns out they have a gift for everyone, but for one person it was too late. The team is ready to rescue them, but instead this person make a tough decision. As this episode comes to a close, we see life for this group of misfits will never be the same.

done patrol, doom patrol, tv show, comedy, drama, season 4, part 2, review, max

Doom Patrol ‘Done Patrol’ is available now on Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

