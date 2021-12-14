‘The Karate Kid Collection’ is Out Now on 4K Ultra HD

The Karate Kid Collection is available now on 4K Ultra HD

It took me a number of years to finally watch The Karate Kid. Once I did I was blown away by just how good of a film it was. The story was a touching one and we saw some amazing things happen as the first movie comes to a close. In The Karate Kid Part 2 the focus shifts but the story is just as good as the first movie. When I heard the trilogy was coming out on 4K Ultra HD I hoped I might to watch them again. I was able to get a review copy of this collection and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for each Karate Kid movie here:

From Academy Award®-winning director John G. Avildsen comes the highly entertaining, coming-of-age classic that will have you cheering! Starring Ralph Macchio and Noriyuki “Pat” Morita in his Academy Award®-nominated performance as Mr. Miyagi. Returning with Daniel to his Okinawa home for the first time in 45 years, Miyagi encounters Yukie, the woman he left behind when he immigrated to America. Daniel is in danger of losing it all when he places pride before principle in this powerful sequel to the hit feature films.

I had a great time watching these films again. Each one tells a touching story and really moves this saga along. There are times when things seem hopeless but somehow everything ends up working out the way it is meant to. We see these characters face plenty of adversity and along the way they grow and change. As this trilogy comes to a close life for these two friends will never be the same.

