‘The Karate Kid Collection’ is Out Now on 4K Ultra HD

It took me a number of years to finally watch The Karate Kid. Once I did I was blown away by just how good of a film it was. The story was a touching one and we saw some amazing things happen as the first movie comes to a close. In The Karate Kid Part 2 the focus shifts but the story is just as good as the first movie. When I heard the trilogy was coming out on 4K Ultra HD I hoped I might to watch them again. I was able to get a review copy of this collection and here is what I thought of it.
I had a great time watching these films again. Each one tells a touching story and really moves this saga along. There are times when things seem hopeless but somehow everything ends up working out the way it is meant to. We see these characters face plenty of adversity and along the way they grow and change. As this trilogy comes to a close life for these two friends will never be the same.
