‘The Legend of Korra’ The Complete Series is out now on Blu-Ray

‘The Legend of Korra’ is out now on Blu-Ray

It took me a while to finally watch Avatar: The Last Airbender. Once I finally did, I loved every minute of it. The cast was stellar, and the story was a blast to watch unfold. After watching this show to the end, it felt right moving on to Legend of Korra. It ended up being a show I liked more than I thought I would. Well now it is available in a Blu-Ray Steelbook Collection. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Legend of Korra here:

Relive every moment from all four books. From meeting Avatar Korra, a teenage girl from the Southern Water Tribe, in Book One, to opening the spirit portal and entering a new age where spirits and mankind coexist in Books Two and Three, to embarking on a journey of self-discovery and restoring balance to the Earth Kingdom in Book Four, fans won’t want to miss a second of air, earth, water and firebending in this complete collection!

It was a lot of fun watching this series again. I forgot some of the guest stars that were on this show. The story was enticing, and took viewers to places Avatar: The Last Airbender wasn’t able to go. There is a ton of action, and this new Avatar must battle some truly vile villains. As this series came to a close, it looked like things were going to be alright for Korra after stopping another terrible threat to the world. Fans of this show will want to pick up this Steelbook Collection.

The Legend of Korra The Complete Series Steelbook Collection is available now. You can order this set on Amazon, at Best Buy and Target.