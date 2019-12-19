The Mandalorian Must Work With an Old Rival in ‘The Reckoning’

The Mandalorian takes a job with an old rival in ‘The Reckoning’

Last time on The Mandalorian, they took a job with a dangerous group of mercenaries. This job paid well, and heck they needed the money. Not surprisingly, things took an unexpected turn almost immediately. When this happened, The Mandalorian was forced to make some rash decisions. As this episode came to a close they made sure everyone involved got what they deserved. Now they take a job with an old rival in ‘The Reckoning’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Reckoning’ here:

An old rival extends an invitation for The Mandalorian to make peace.

They get offered one final job from an old rival in ‘The Reckoning’. There is some hesitancy to take it at first, but they make them a great offer, one they just can’t refuse. Of course this bounty hunter doesn’t trust them much, so they bring a few beings they can trust to help them out. The job appears to be going smoothly, until they get attacked by creatures in the middle of the night. What occurs after this event changes everything. Just as the job is about to reach its conclusion, things take a real bad turn fast.

The Mandalorian ‘The Reckoning’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.