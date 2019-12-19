Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Mandalorian Must Work With an Old Rival in ‘The Reckoning’

The Mandalorian Must Work With an Old Rival in ‘The Reckoning’

They get the chance to work things out once and for all and after this go their separate ways

by Leave a Comment

the reckoning, the mandalorian, tv show, action, western, science fiction, season 1, review, lucasfilm, disney plus

The Mandalorian takes a job with an old rival in ‘The Reckoning’

Last time on The Mandalorian, they took a job with a dangerous group of mercenaries. This job paid well, and heck they needed the money. Not surprisingly, things took an unexpected turn almost immediately. When this happened, The Mandalorian was forced to make some rash decisions. As this episode came to a close they made sure everyone involved got what they deserved. Now they take a job with an old rival in ‘The Reckoning’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

the reckoning, the mandalorian, tv show, action, western, science fiction, season 1, review, lucasfilm, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘The Reckoning’ here:

An old rival extends an invitation for The Mandalorian to make peace.

the reckoning, the mandalorian, tv show, action, western, science fiction, season 1, review, lucasfilm, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

They get offered one final job from an old rival in ‘The Reckoning’. There is some hesitancy to take it at first, but they make them a great offer, one they just can’t refuse. Of course this bounty hunter doesn’t trust them much, so they bring a few beings they can trust to help them out. The job appears to be going smoothly, until they get attacked by creatures in the middle of the night. What occurs after this event changes everything. Just as the job is about to reach its conclusion, things take a real bad turn fast.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
the reckoning, the mandalorian, tv show, action, western, science fiction, season 1, review, lucasfilm, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

The Mandalorian ‘The Reckoning’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.