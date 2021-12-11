The Mission Gets Much More Dangerous in ‘Partners Am I Right’

The mission takes a deadly turn on ‘Partners Am I Right’

Last time on Hawkeye, Clint and Kate found themselves in a bad situation. Getting out in one piece wasn’t going to be an easy task. Somehow though they got away and it became clear Clint and Kate needed to start working together. As this episode came to a close Clint had a run in with a familiar looking weapon. Now the mission slowly starts to get more dangerous in ‘Partners Am I Right’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Partners Am I Right’ here:

Secrets are revealed and hard truths emerge, culminating in a battle against two opposing forces.

Clint find himself staring down a familiar looking weapon at the start of this episode. After this occurs Kate and Clint get to have a serious conversation with her mom and stepdad. Clint decides to do some digging on someone while Kate is given her own important mission. Once these tasks are done Clint tries to take it easy and relax a bit. Kate shows up shortly after and wants to help him have a fun night. Later they come together to get some information on someone and the mission takes a bad turn fast. As this episode comes to a close Clint comes to a shocking realization.

Hawkeye ‘Partners Am I Right’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.