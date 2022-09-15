Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Pluto Has a New Captain in ‘Dogs in Space’ Season 2

The Pluto Has a New Captain in ‘Dogs in Space’ Season 2

Stella is now captain and it is up to the crew to keep searching for a new home

by Leave a Comment

dogs in space, tv show, animated, action, adventure, season 2, review, netflix

The mission moves forward in ‘Dogs in Space’ season 2

I had a blast watching Dogs in Space season 1. On each episode, we saw this crew going on a mission to find a new home and something crazy almost always happened. This animated show has a wonderful voice cast and tells some zany stories. When I heard this show got a season 2 I couldn’t wait to see what adventures this crew went on next. I was able to get screeners for season 2 of this animated show and here is my thoughts on them.

dogs in space, tv show, animated, action, adventure, season 2, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Dogs in Space here:

Fetch — a new planet for us all! With Earth in danger, desperate scientists send genetically enhanced dogs into space to find a new world to call home.

dogs in space, tv show, animated, action, adventure, season 2, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

The Pluto has a new captain at the beginning of this season. It is a change for the whole crew, and Garbage seems to be having the hardest time with it. Since he is no longer a part of the crew, he isn’t sure what to do next. For a while Garbage gets a job but he doesn’t love doing it. When an opportunity to rejoin the crew comes up he jumps at the chance. An old friend returns and agrees to help him out, but Garbage fears the cost might be too great. When Earth faces a dangerous threat, all the crews must come together to stop it. As this season comes to a close we learn it’s not only dogs who are trying to find a new home.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
dogs in space, tv show, animated, action, adventure, season 2, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Dogs in Space season 2 is available now on Netflix.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x