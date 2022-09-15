The Pluto Has a New Captain in ‘Dogs in Space’ Season 2

The mission moves forward in ‘Dogs in Space’ season 2

I had a blast watching Dogs in Space season 1. On each episode, we saw this crew going on a mission to find a new home and something crazy almost always happened. This animated show has a wonderful voice cast and tells some zany stories. When I heard this show got a season 2 I couldn’t wait to see what adventures this crew went on next. I was able to get screeners for season 2 of this animated show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Dogs in Space here:

Fetch — a new planet for us all! With Earth in danger, desperate scientists send genetically enhanced dogs into space to find a new world to call home.

The Pluto has a new captain at the beginning of this season. It is a change for the whole crew, and Garbage seems to be having the hardest time with it. Since he is no longer a part of the crew, he isn’t sure what to do next. For a while Garbage gets a job but he doesn’t love doing it. When an opportunity to rejoin the crew comes up he jumps at the chance. An old friend returns and agrees to help him out, but Garbage fears the cost might be too great. When Earth faces a dangerous threat, all the crews must come together to stop it. As this season comes to a close we learn it’s not only dogs who are trying to find a new home.

Dogs in Space season 2 is available now on Netflix.