The Quest Becomes More Dangerous in ‘I Plunge to my Death’

A terrible hunt begins in ‘I Plunge to my Death’

Last time on Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the quest seemed to be moving at steady pace. It hit a snag when Annabeth realized someone was following them. Once they all learned about this, they decided to take a small detour. When they stopped at a quaint looking place, it looked like things might be looking up for them. This changed once they all learned who their host really was though. Just when things looked real bad, we saw Percy save the day. As this episode came to a close, Percy made a rash decision. Now is seems a creature is hunting them all in ‘I Plunge to my Death’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘I Plunge to my Death’ here:

The hunt for our heroes thickens, as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover are chased by forces more powerful than they’ve prepared for. Sustaining injuries and seeking shelter in the St. Louis Arch, they debate whether to call for help, leading Percy and Annabeth to question if their godly parents will answer.

We see the quest has gotten back on track at the start of this episode. One night, Percy has an important conversation with Annabeth. Next, we see something has torn their cabin to shreds. Turns out it is a powerful person, one who has dire plans for all of them. Annabeth has a place they can hide for now, but Percy is not doing that great. He decides to try to fight this creature, and it doesn’t go well. Yet as this episode comes to a close something surprising ends up happening.

