The Quest Takes a Small Detour in ‘We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium’

The quest takes a detour in ‘We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium’

Last time on Percy Jackson and the Olympians, some amazing things ended up happening. We saw Percy join a game, and along the way was claimed by his father. Once this happened, life for Percy was never going to be the same. We also saw Grover tell Percy something, even though he was told not to tell him. As this episode came to a close, Percy was given a quest. Now Percy begins this quest in ‘We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium’ here:

Percy is tasked with the quest to return Zeus’ stolen Master Bolt, to stop a war between the gods. Choosing Annabeth and Grover as his quest mates, they set off to retrieve it from the Underworld. Enemies derail their journey before it’s barely begun, and the three seek refuge from a stranger that could pose even more of a dangerous threat…

We see Percy choose the people who will join him on this quest at the start of this episode. When the quest starts moving forward, we see Annabeth take charge which Percy is not happy about at all. Things take a turn when Annabeth sees a familiar face on the bus, and things look real bad for them. Next we see them take refuge at a gnome emporium, and for some reason this creature won’t step foot there. For a moment it looks like this might be a good thing, until they all meet who their host is. Percy wants to give them a chance, but it becomes clear their intentions are not good. This forces Percy to do something drastic, but once this is done the quest is able to continue. As this episode comes to a close we see someone making an important delivery.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians ‘We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.