Home / A&E / The ShatterVerse Is in Rough Shape on ‘Sonic Prime’ Season 3

The ShatterVerse Is in Rough Shape on ‘Sonic Prime’ Season 3

Nine puts his plan into motion, and it starts to cause harm to the entire shatterverse

sonic prime, tv show, animated, season 3, review, sega, netflix

The Shatterspaces are falling apart on ‘Sonic Prime’ season 3

I played a few of the Sonic the Hedgehog games as a kid. They were a bit too tough for me, but it was nice to try them out. Both Sonic the Hedgehog films have been great and have taken these characters on some action packed adventures. So far, Sonic Prime has been amazing as we see Sonic visit some crazy new worlds. When I heard a season 3 was coming, I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get screeners for the final season of this show and here is my thoughts on them.

sonic prime, tv show, animated, season 3, review, sega, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the premise for Sonic Prime season 3 here:

After Nine steals the Paradox Prism to create a world all for himself, Sonic must team up with unlikely allies to protect the universe as he knows it.

sonic prime, tv show, animated, season 3, review, sega, netflix

(c) Netflix

We see Nine starting construction on their world, and things could be going better. What they are doing is causing the other Shatterspaces to rip at the seams. Things are looking bleak, and to stop Nine and save the ShatterVerse we see Sonic get help from an unlikely group of allies. Everything leads to a huge battle at The Grim where many times defeat seems imminent. Yet as this series comes to a close, something totally unexpected ends up happening.

sonic prime, tv show, animated, season 3, review, sega, netflix

(c) Netflix

Sonic Prime season 3 is available now on Netflix.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

