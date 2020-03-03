The Shocking True Story ‘Dark Waters’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

Hear about a shocking story in ‘Dark Waters’ out now on Blu-Ray

Hollywood has told a lot of true stories in movies the last few years. Some of the films end up being great, while others not so much. I was impressed with Harriett, and Hacksaw Ridge was pretty inspiring. When I heard about Dark Waters, I hoped it might be good. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Dark Waters here:

Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Mark Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything – his future, his family, and his own life – to expose the truth.

I have to say I was pretty blown away by this film. To see a man take on a huge company was impressive. When they tried to push him off, he made sure to never give up. There were plenty of moments when it looked like the battle was over, but he refused to give up. ‘The Cost of Being a Hero’ examined the real life lawyer who took this company on, and had the cast and crew talk about the importance of telling this story. ‘The Real People’ had the real people from this town talk about their experiences on set and being a part of this movie. This might not be a movie for everyone, but I think some people will like it.

Dark Waters is available now on Blu-Ray, DVD and On Demand. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.