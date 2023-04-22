Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher in ‘The Last Generation’

The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher in ‘The Last Generation’

Picard and his old crew must stop the Borg and save someone before it is too late

by Leave a Comment

the last generation, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 3, review, paramount plus

Earth is in serious danger on ‘The Last Generation’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, Deanna helped Jack open the mysterious red door. What she saw inside it shook her to her core. Immediately she told Beverly and Jean Luc about it, and they were naturally a tad shocked. Turns out he has a piece of Borg inside him, and is meant for some strange purpose. Once Jack learns this truth, he decides to do something drastic. Just as the Frontier Day Celebration begins, something unexpected ends up happening. A deadly foe is back, and they have somehow taken over the entire Federation fleet. As this episode comes to a close things aren’t looking good, but Geordi has one more trick up his sleeve. Now Picard and his old crew take on a deadly enemy in ‘The Last Generation’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

the last generation, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

You can read the premise for ‘The Last Generation’ here:

In a desperate last stand, Jean-Luc Picard and generations of crews both old and new fight together to save the galaxy from the greatest threat they’ve ever faced as the saga of Star Trek: The Next Generation comes to a thrilling, epic conclusion.

the last generation, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

The Enterprise-D crew are desperate to find Jack at the start of this episode. Once they do, they head to Jupiter where they discover something terrifying. Worf, Riker and Picard must head onto this Borg cube and stop the collective before Earth is destroyed. Meanwhile Raffi and Seven regain control of the USS Titan to help buy them some time. When all seems lost, Picard makes a tough decision. Yet this choice ends up being the right one and makes some unbelievable things happen. As this episode comes to a close, Jack gets a surprise visit from a powerful entity.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
the last generation, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Picard ‘The Last Generation’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x