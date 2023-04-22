The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher in ‘The Last Generation’

Earth is in serious danger on ‘The Last Generation’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, Deanna helped Jack open the mysterious red door. What she saw inside it shook her to her core. Immediately she told Beverly and Jean Luc about it, and they were naturally a tad shocked. Turns out he has a piece of Borg inside him, and is meant for some strange purpose. Once Jack learns this truth, he decides to do something drastic. Just as the Frontier Day Celebration begins, something unexpected ends up happening. A deadly foe is back, and they have somehow taken over the entire Federation fleet. As this episode comes to a close things aren’t looking good, but Geordi has one more trick up his sleeve. Now Picard and his old crew take on a deadly enemy in ‘The Last Generation’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Last Generation’ here:

In a desperate last stand, Jean-Luc Picard and generations of crews both old and new fight together to save the galaxy from the greatest threat they’ve ever faced as the saga of Star Trek: The Next Generation comes to a thrilling, epic conclusion.

The Enterprise-D crew are desperate to find Jack at the start of this episode. Once they do, they head to Jupiter where they discover something terrifying. Worf, Riker and Picard must head onto this Borg cube and stop the collective before Earth is destroyed. Meanwhile Raffi and Seven regain control of the USS Titan to help buy them some time. When all seems lost, Picard makes a tough decision. Yet this choice ends up being the right one and makes some unbelievable things happen. As this episode comes to a close, Jack gets a surprise visit from a powerful entity.

Star Trek: Picard 'The Last Generation' is available now on Paramount Plus.