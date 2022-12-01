The Team Attempts to Rescue Sebastian in ‘Brother Blood’

Sebastian has a tough choice to make in ‘Brother Blood’

Last time on Titans, Kory and Rachel took Sebastian to a mysterious place. They had to do this after someone on their team had been compromised. While they were here the team had to come up with a way to save Conner before it was too late. Gar came up with a risky plan and at first Dick wasn’t thrilled about it. Soon though he agreed it was the best way to save Conner. After someone found a way to Sebastian anyway he decided to make a difficult decision. Now the team tries to come up with a way to rescue Sebastian in ‘Brother Blood’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Brother Blood’ here:

The Titans race against time to save Sebastian before the Blood Moon ritual, while Conner’s new hardened personality rears, and Gar is presented with an ominous choice.

We see Conner give themselves a new haircut at the start of this episode. It takes the rest of the team by surprise as does their new attitude. Conner comes up with a plan to save Sebastian, but Dick decides to have a back up plan set up just in case. Meanwhile Mother Mayhem shows Sebastian memories from his past to help him make a big decision. We also see Gar get a strange warning from someone and he isn’t sure what to make of it. When Conner decides to do something drastic the rest of the team head out to save him. As this episode comes to a close Sebastian does something that none of them saw coming.

