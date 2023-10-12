The team gets invited to a parade in ‘Fame Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, the team had to try and stop Immortus from coming back. Larry wasn’t doing that great, while Vic and his friend were having fight taking out baddies. Rita could be doing better, but Rouge helped snap her out of it. When someone shows Cliff something, it caused him to make a bad decision. As this episode came to a close, we see someone somehow return. Now the team gets invited to a parade in ‘Fame Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Fame Patrol’ here:

Sent back to Earth after the cosmic blast, the Doom Patrol must figure out what to do with Immortus – which unexpectedly leads them to a superhero parade. Meanwhile, Dorothy and Casey team up for a new mission, and Larry regards his future from a grim new perspective.

Someone has returned at the start of this episode. The team decides to follow them, and Rita fears they could be Immortus. Jane is pissed at Cliff for a bad decision he made, and doesn’t want anything to do with him at the moment. Meanwhile the house has a new guest, one who isn’t sure what to do with their life anymore. When Rouge starts to notice someone acting strangely, she has a bad feeling something is already here. As this episode comes to a close, someone receives some shocking news, and they don’t take it that well.

