The Team Sees Some Weird Things in ‘Subconscious Patrol’

Painful memories abound in ‘Subconscious Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, that weird fog was rolling in again. Madame Rouge tries to rally the team, but they ignore her pleas for help. Larry has a weird creature come out of him and isn’t sure what to do with it. Meanwhile Vic prepares to make a big decision and asks a close friend for advice. While this is going on Jane battles the “others” for control of Kay. As this episode comes to a close the team ends up somewhere to see a peculiar spectacle take place. Now each team member wakes up in a strange place on ‘Subconscious Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for ‘Subconscious Patrol’ here:

While the fog obscures more than just the air, Vic, Cliff, Jane and Larry must relive their most shameful moments until a breakthrough occurs, and Rita begins to better understand Madame Rouge.

Each member of the team awakens in a strange place at the start of this episode. Cliff bumps into his human self where it looks like a party is about to begin. Larry awakens just as a painful moment from his past is about to happen. Jane finds herself in a very odd place where Kay is grown up and the personalities are puppets for some reason. Once Cliff realizes something he finds a way to help his friends get out of this awful place. Yet getting out of here might not be as simple as Cliff hoped it would be.

