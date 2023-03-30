The Team Suffers a Great Loss in ‘Plan 99’

A drastic decision gets made in ‘Plan 99’

Last time on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the team decided they were going to rescue Crosshair. The problem was they had no idea where he was being held prisoner. So they decided to infiltrate a dangerous place hoping to find some answers. When they bumped into Saw Gerrera, the entire mission started going sideways. As this episode came to a close, the team found themselves in a perilous situation. Now someone make a drastic decision in ‘Plan 99’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Plan 99’ here:

The heroes are tested.

Things are looking pretty hopeless for this team at the start of this episode. Tech is hanging by a rope, and the rail-car they are all on is slowly breaking away from the track. This causes Tech to make a drastic decision, and it shakes Omega to her very core. Thanks to this action, they team gets away but not completely unscathed. They decide to head to someone for help, and it seems like things are only going up for them from here. Turns out they end up getting betrayed, and they find themselves in a very bad situation. Omega makes a bold one, but it is one that saves her team. As this episode comes to a close, someone reveals a huge secret to Omega.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch 'Plan 99' is available now on Disney Plus.