The Team Takes a Big Risk to Rescue Someone in ‘The Summit’

The team heads to a dangerous place in ‘The Summit’

Last time on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, we saw things weren’t going great for Crosshair. They were being held prisoner in some secret location, and the person in charge wanted information they just didn’t have. When Crosshair made an attempt at escaping this place, they were able to get a message out. Once Tech and Echo recover most of the message, they make a shocking discovery. Now the team heads to a dangerous place to get some information in ‘The Summit’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Summit’ here:

An infiltration proves more challenging than expected.

We see the team has made a big decision at the start of this episode. They have decided to rescue Crosshair, but they have no idea where he is being held prisoner. Tech tries to learn all he can about this mysterious division, but sadly doesn’t uncover much about it. When they hear some important people will be meeting somewhere, they decide to infiltrate this place. When they bump into someone unexpected, the entire mission starts to go sideways fast. As this episode comes to a close, the team finds themselves in a perilous situation.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch 'The Summit' is available now on Disney Plus.