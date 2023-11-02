The Team Are Trapped in a Time Stream on ‘Portal Patrol’

The team are in serious danger on ‘Portal Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, Madame Rouge had found the source of Immortus’ power. She tried to inform the team about this, but they weren’t interested in hearing her plan. Cliff and Jane took a car so he could visit his grandson one last time. Vic meanwhile has a chat with a dear friend, which causes him to make a big decision. When Rita gets worse, the team comes together to try and defeat Immortus, but instead they get banished in a time stream. Now the team makes a final effort to get their longevities back on ‘Portal Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Portal Patrol’ here:

Thrown into a time stream, the Doom Patrol have just one hour to find their longevities, rescue Rita, and save the world.

The team is in danger at the start of this episode. Vic finds a way to protect them, and helps the team come up with a plan. There are three portals, and they need to split up to find their longevities and bring it back in one hour. We see Madame Rouge return to an awful place from her past, and she isn’t thrilled to be there. Cliff bumps into a younger version of the Chief, and he has some choice words to say to them. Larry and Jane find themselves at the house, but it is not the one they are familiar with. Jane winds up talking to someone, and they help her make a big discovery about herself. As this episode comes to a close, the team is as ready as they will ever be to try and save the world.

