We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / The Team Visits a Strange Place in ‘Tyme Patrol’

The Team Visits a Strange Place in ‘Tyme Patrol’

They agree to go to this realm with the hopes of finding something to help the Chief out

tyme patrol, doom patrol, tv show, drama, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Some of the team try to help the Chief out in ‘Tyme Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, morale for this team was pretty low. They were all quite small, and there seemed to be no way to become normal sized again. It was also a challenge for this team to try to get used to having Dorothy around. The Chief did find a way to help everyone, but it came with a great sacrifice. As this episode came to a close, Dorothy learned a shocking secret. Now some of the team travels to a weird realm in ‘Tyme Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Tyme Patrol’ here:

Cliff, Jane, and Rita pursue Dr. Tyme and his time-altering space mineral – in their reluctant quest to help Niles and Dorothy. At a support group, Vic meets Roni, a feisty military vet who challenges his beliefs. And Larry comes face-to-face with his past at a funeral.

Cliff, Rita and Jane agree to try to help the Chief out in ‘Tyme Patrol’. They go to a weird looking place to try and get an important item from someone. Meanwhile Vic attends a support group and meets someone who raises his spirits a bit. Larry makes a big decision, and finds out some things about his past. As this episode comes to a close, the mission fails and something odd happens to Larry.

Doom Patrol‘ Tyme Patrol’ is available tomorrow on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

