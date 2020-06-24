The Team Visits a Strange Place in ‘Tyme Patrol’

Some of the team try to help the Chief out in ‘Tyme Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, morale for this team was pretty low. They were all quite small, and there seemed to be no way to become normal sized again. It was also a challenge for this team to try to get used to having Dorothy around. The Chief did find a way to help everyone, but it came with a great sacrifice. As this episode came to a close, Dorothy learned a shocking secret. Now some of the team travels to a weird realm in ‘Tyme Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Tyme Patrol’ here:

Cliff, Jane, and Rita pursue Dr. Tyme and his time-altering space mineral – in their reluctant quest to help Niles and Dorothy. At a support group, Vic meets Roni, a feisty military vet who challenges his beliefs. And Larry comes face-to-face with his past at a funeral.

Cliff, Rita and Jane agree to try to help the Chief out in ‘Tyme Patrol’. They go to a weird looking place to try and get an important item from someone. Meanwhile Vic attends a support group and meets someone who raises his spirits a bit. Larry makes a big decision, and finds out some things about his past. As this episode comes to a close, the mission fails and something odd happens to Larry.

Doom Patrol' Tyme Patrol' is available tomorrow on DC Universe.