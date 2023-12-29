My list of the top ten best movies of 2023

Each year, I am lucky to see a fair amount of movies. Some of them are good, and others end up surprising me. This year there were many films I saw that ended up being better than I expected them to be. Here is my list of the top ten best movies I saw in 2023.

1. Haunted Mansion

I was not a big fan of the last Haunted Mansion movie, so naturally I had doubts about this one. Luckily, they were put to rest right away. This film had comedy, drama, action and told a pretty thrilling story. My only issue with this one was it coming out in the summer, might have been better to have it hit theaters around Halloween time.

2. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

I can’t say I knew much about this series going in, but man did I have a great time watching this one. It had an all star cast, action, comedy and some strong dramatic moments. The plot was never dull and was full of plenty of twists and turns. Once this film came to a close, life for this band of thieves was never going to be the same.

3. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

When I first heard about this film, I can’t say I was looking forward to seeing it. That first trailer though gave me some hope that it might be good. Once I saw it, it ended being much better than I could have ever hoped it to be. Indy goes on his wildest adventure yet, and once this adventure ends life for this man will be changed forever.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

I have enjoyed all of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. The holiday special was wonderful and took viewers on a zany adventure. We see the origins of Rocket in this one, and there are some truly emotional scenes as this plot moves along. As this story comes to a close, we see some tough decisions get made.

5. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

I liked Bumblebee, but still was unsure if this one would be good or not. Thankfully it ended up being a real joy to watch this story unfold. The Earth faces a grave threat, and two humans find themselves in the middle of a deadly war. Along the way, it becomes clear some difficult decisions are going to have to be made. Pete Davidson has a blast in this one, and there is plenty of action and some funny comedic moments.

6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Since I was a kid, I have loved the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Most of the films have been good, but there have been a few duds here and there. When I saw the voice cast, I feared this might not be worth seeing. Yet these fears were put to rest immediately. The cast is wonderful and help bring an exciting story to life. There is action, comedy and a few surprises as this film moves along. Once it comes to a close, life for these four brothers appears to be changing for the better.

7. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

I was blown away by how good Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was. It was no surprise to me when a sequel was announced. This film promised to be better than its predecessor, and it did not disappoint. We saw Miles go on a wild adventure as they ran into all kinds of different Spider people. The villain was nefarious and had dastardly intentions for Miles and his family. Just when things looked their bleakest, something amazing ended up happening. As this film came to a close, it was clear this adventure was far from being over.

8. Oppenheimer

I will admit, when I first heard about this movie I had no clue what it was about. This was another star studded film, which gave me pause at first if it would be good. Although the run time is 3 hours, it moved at a pretty brisk pace. The story is told in a way that is exciting and makes you look forward to whatever happens next. As this film comes to a close, we see warfare changed forever.

9. Barbie

I was hesitant to see this movie at first. Yet once I did, I enjoyed every minute of it. There is plenty of wacky moments and musical numbers that were a lot of fun to watch. The cast has a great time in this one, and once this film comes to a close we see Barbie make a big decision.

10. The Super Mario Bros Movie

Like many fans, I saw no reason to make a movie about this series. When I heard the voice cast, I feared it was going to be real bad. Instead, this ended up being the best movie I saw all year. There is comedy, action, drama, and plenty of throwbacks to older and newer Mario games. We see Mario and Princess Peach go on an amazing adventure together. Along the way we saw them face off against some truly powerful foes, and more than once things looked pretty hopeless. Yet as this film comes to a close life for these brothers is never going to be the same.