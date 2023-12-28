Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / The Top Ten Worst Movies of 2023

The Top Ten Worst Movies of 2023

Here is my list of the ten worst movies that I saw in 2023

Here is my top ten list of the worst movies of 2023

Each year I am lucky to see a good amount of films. Many of them are good, and a few end up being better than I expected them to be. Yet each year there are also a set of movies that just aren’t that great at all. Here is my list of the top ten worst movies of 2023.

1. The Monkey King

I can’t say I hated this film, but looking back it wasn’t amazing either. The main character for most of the film is unlikable, and really seems to care only about themselves. The story moves at a fast pace, and there are a few good action sequences. Yet at the end of the day this is a movie I doubt I would ever watch again.

top ten, worst, movies, 65, adam driver, science fiction, 2023, sony pictures releasing

(c) Sony Pictures Releasing

2. 65

At first glance, I hoped this might at least be a fun watch. Sadly the plot drags on more than once, and just wasn’t that great. The action scenes were alright, but not good enough to make this into a movie that is worth checking out.

top ten, worst, movies, the boogeyman, supernatural, horror, 2023, 20th century studios

(c) 20th Century Studios

3. The Boogeyman

There was not one thing I enjoyed about this film. The story is weak, the characters are bland and more than once it was obvious what was going to happen next. We also see almost nobody die, which in my opinion is strange for a movie like this. I would say avoid this one at all costs, just not worth checking out.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
top ten, worst, movies, dumb money, biographical, comedy, drama, 2023, sony pictures releasing

(c) Sony Pictures Releasing

4. Dumb Money

This film has an amazing cast, and wants to bring a crazy true story to life. My issues with this film were that the story gets lost in all the stars, and it was strange to me to make a film about something that only happened a few years ago. Some people might like this one, but I wouldn’t recommend it.

top ten, worst, movies, no hard feelings, comedy, jennifer lawrence, 2023, sony pictures releasing

(c) Sony Pictures Releasing

5. No Hard Feelings

I am a fan of Jennifer Lawrence, and going in really wanted to like this film. This is supposed to be a raunchy romantic comedy, but felt weak to me. The jokes fell flat more than once, and the main character is hard to like pretty much throughout the whole thing. The ending was okay but doesn’t do a good job of bringing this movie to a close.

top ten, worst, movies, fast x, action, sequel, vin diesel, 2023, universal pictures

(c) Universal Pictures

6. Fast X

I have actually liked the last few Fast and the Furious movies, so it was surprised by how bad this one was. The story is a mess, and the villain just wasn’t as strong as they should have been. The action scenes are over the top, which takes momentum from the main story. There is also a cliffhanger ending, which makes this the weakest ending of the entire series so far.

top ten, worst, movies, last voyage of the demeter, supernatural, horror, 2023, universal pictures

(c) Universal Pictures

7. The Last Voyage of the Demeter

This movie tells one chapter of the Dracula story, and I have seen it be told in a few different versions. Sadly, this one veers enough where it might as well have been about something else. The plot is slow and too often it is obvious what is going to happen next. Anyone who knows this tale would do best to skip this movie altogether.

top ten, worst, movies, black, slasher, comedy, jay pharoah, 2023, lionsgate

(c) Lionsgate

8. The Blackening

On paper, this was a great idea for a comedy. This film even has a pretty good start, yet sadly loses strength as the story moves forward. It also gets so caught up in poking fun at different horror movie tropes that the story gets lost along the way. There was a cool twist or two, but that was about all I enjoyed about this movie.

top ten, worst, movies, the creator, science fiction, action, 2023, 20th century studios

(c) 20th Century Studios

9. The Creator

This was hands down the worst movie I saw all year. The visual effects look great, but the story is boring as heck. The plot moves at a slow pace, and just isn’t interesting at all. The main character is not easy to like, even after you learn more about them. If you missed this one, consider yourself lucky.

top ten, worst, movies, theater camp, comedy, 2023, searchlight pictures

(c) Searchlight Pictures

10. Theater Camp

By no means was this an awful movie, but it wasn’t great either. The plot moves slow pretty much throughout, and the characters are hard to like at first. There are some good musical numbers, and the film gets saved a bit in the final act. Some people would enjoy this one, but I wouldn’t watch it again.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

