The Town Is Spreading a Rumor About Petey in ‘Punishment Hole’

A rumor is spreading through the town in ‘Punishment Hole’

Last time on Praise Petey, we saw Petey make a big decision. This ended up releasing a strange swamp gas into the town, and made everyone act pretty weird. While this was going on, Petey tried to renegotiate a business deal with someone. When it looked like it might fall through, Petey found a way to make it work. Yet as this episode came to a close, it turns out her new deal might have cost the town dearly. Now a rumor is being spread through town about Petey in ‘Punishment Hole’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Punishment Hole’ here:

When Petey’s UTI causes gossip to run rampant in New Utopia, Petey’s paranoia gets the better of her. Eliza and Grease Trap Connie learn to make gnocchi, and the Elders take a field trip to work on their bond.

It looks like Petey might have gotten a UTI somehow at the start of this episode. The entire town does a song about it, and they are pretty sure how she might have gotten it. Next we see Eliza getting ready for her first date with someone, and they are looking forward to it. While this is going on, Bandit is dealing with a bunch of paperwork before he officially becomes mayor, and it is pretty frustrating. As this episode comes to a close, we see Petey do something that takes everyone by surprise.

Praise Petey ‘Punishment Hole’ is available now on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.