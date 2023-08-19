Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Town Is Spreading a Rumor About Petey in ‘Punishment Hole’

The Town Is Spreading a Rumor About Petey in ‘Punishment Hole’

When Petey gets a UTI, the entire town starts talking about how they think she got it

by Leave a Comment

punishment hole, praise petey, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 1, review, freeform

A rumor is spreading through the town in ‘Punishment Hole’

Last time on Praise Petey, we saw Petey make a big decision. This ended up releasing a strange swamp gas into the town, and made everyone act pretty weird. While this was going on, Petey tried to renegotiate a business deal with someone. When it looked like it might fall through, Petey found a way to make it work. Yet as this episode came to a close, it turns out her new deal might have cost the town dearly. Now a rumor is being spread through town about Petey in ‘Punishment Hole’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

punishment hole, praise petey, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 1, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Punishment Hole’ here:

When Petey’s UTI causes gossip to run rampant in New Utopia, Petey’s paranoia gets the better of her. Eliza and Grease Trap Connie learn to make gnocchi, and the Elders take a field trip to work on their bond.

punishment hole, praise petey, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 1, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

It looks like Petey might have gotten a UTI somehow at the start of this episode. The entire town does a song about it, and they are pretty sure how she might have gotten it. Next we see Eliza getting ready for her first date with someone, and they are looking forward to it. While this is going on, Bandit is dealing with a bunch of paperwork before he officially becomes mayor, and it is pretty frustrating. As this episode comes to a close, we see Petey do something that takes everyone by surprise.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
punishment hole, praise petey, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 1, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Praise Petey ‘Punishment Hole’ is available now on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares3

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x