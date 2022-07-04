Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

Get taken on a truly wild adventure with this film which is loaded with tons of bonus content

by Leave a Comment

the unbearable weight of massive talent, nicolas cage, action, comedy, blu-ray, review, lionsgate

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is out now on Blu-Ray

Nicolas Cage has made a lot of different movies in their long career. They have played all kind of roles and some of their films have become timeless classics. When I heard the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was coming to Blu-Ray I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent here:

In this wildly entertaining, action-packed comedy, Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage plays…Nick Cage! Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage accepts a million-dollar offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous super fan. Things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative and he must use his legendary acting skills, channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to become a real-life action hero.

Overall this was a fun film to watch. We see the plot take many different twists and turns and the genre changes more than once. There is plenty of action and some good comedic moments as well. Once this story comes to a close, life for these two new friends will never be the same. ‘Glimmers of a Bygone Cage’ has the cast and crew looking back on the iconic characters Cage has played over the years and how it helped shape this film. ‘Everybody Needs a Javi’ has the crew and cast talking about why they chose Pedro Pascal to bring this character to life. There are also some great deleted scenes.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x