‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is out now on Blu-Ray

Nicolas Cage has made a lot of different movies in their long career. They have played all kind of roles and some of their films have become timeless classics. When I heard the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was coming to Blu-Ray I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent here:

In this wildly entertaining, action-packed comedy, Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage plays…Nick Cage! Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage accepts a million-dollar offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous super fan. Things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative and he must use his legendary acting skills, channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to become a real-life action hero.

Overall this was a fun film to watch. We see the plot take many different twists and turns and the genre changes more than once. There is plenty of action and some good comedic moments as well. Once this story comes to a close, life for these two new friends will never be the same. ‘Glimmers of a Bygone Cage’ has the cast and crew looking back on the iconic characters Cage has played over the years and how it helped shape this film. ‘Everybody Needs a Javi’ has the crew and cast talking about why they chose Pedro Pascal to bring this character to life. There are also some great deleted scenes.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.