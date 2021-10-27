The Underworld 5 Movie Collection Is Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

The Underworld 5 Film Collection is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I remember being blown away by the first Underworld film. It told a story about a war between two species and reveals what caused the whole thing. We see a female vampire meet up with a man who will change her life forever. As the series moves along we see these two take on some truly deadly monsters. Now this set is available for the first time on 4K Ultra HD. I was able to get a review copy of this set and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for the Underworld 5 Film Collection here:

The eternal battle between vampires and Lycans gets upgraded when the UNDERWORLD 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION arrives on October 26th from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. This limited edition gift set marks the first time that fans will be able to experience all five films on 4K Ultra HD disc with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. The films will also be available digitally in 4K with HDR.

I enjoyed watching these movies again. Each film is loaded with intense action sequences and tells a thrilling tale. Near the end some rather amazing things happen that will change the lives of these characters forever. If you are a fan of this series than you will want to pick up this collection.