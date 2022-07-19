Get Daily Email
The Unit Waits for the Council to Make a Decision in 'Cession in Session'

The Unit Waits for the Council to Make a Decision in ‘Cession in Session’

The council has arrived and the unit must wait while they make an important decision

cession in session, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

The council has arrived in ‘Cession in Session’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, this unit found themselves in a strange dwelling. There appeared to be no way out and it wasn’t clear what was going to happen to them. The arrival of an ally gave them some hope, and it looked like a plan was coming together. But just when it looked like things were getting better for this unit their new ally was forced to leave them. We also saw two people put into a bad situation where something terrible ended up happening. As this episode came to a close Tally saw a terrifying vision. Now the council has arrived in ‘Cession in Session’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

cession in session, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Cession in Session’ here:

The Council of the Great River convenes to hear the Unit’s testimony and decide whether to extradite them back to the U.S. Abigail attempts to convey the dangers of the Camarilla’s influence, and Tally ponders if the future is written in stone.

cession in session, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

It looks like the council of The Great River has finally arrived at the start of this episode. Abigail is eager to make their case but she might not get that chance. It looks like a decision has already been made, and the unit isn’t happy about it. They plead with them and warn them of the return of a powerful enemy that is already here in the Cession. At first the council doesn’t believe them and it seems their decision is final. Once this enemy ends up attacking this changes the mind of at least one council member. As this episode comes to a close it looks like this unit may have gained a new ally.

cession in session, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Cession in Session’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

