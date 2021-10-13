The ‘Universal Classic Monsters’ Collection is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I am familiar with some of the classic monster films, yet I have never seen them before. When I heard four of these movies were getting released in a 4K Ultra HD collection I hoped I would get to check them out. I was able to get a review copy of this collection and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for this Universal Classic Monsters collection here:

This collection showcases four of the most iconic monsters in motion picture history including Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man and The Wolf Man. Starring Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney Jr. and Claude Rains in the roles that they made famous, these original films set the standard for a new horror genre with revolutionary makeup, mood-altering cinematography and groundbreaking special effects.

I had a great time watching these horror classics. Each movie wasn’t too long and in that time some amazing tales get told. We see ordinary people do extraordinary things and face some deadly monsters. No two films were the same but it was kind of clear how each one had to end. Fans of these films will want to pick this collection up.

The Universal Classic Monsters collection is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.