The Wolf Tries to Help a New Friend Out in ‘At Full Speed’

The wolf tries to help out a friend in ‘At Full Speed’

I have read one or two of the Wolf in Underpants books. They were a lot of fun and took me on some exciting adventures. When I heard about At Full Speed I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for At Full Speed here:

It’s race day in the forest—but someone has ruined the posters for the big event! When other animals ask the Wolf to investigate, he discovers a chickadee with a chip on its shoulder. After learning why the little bird feels left out, the Wolf hatches a plan to launch it to victory . . . A plan that just might involve the Wolf’s trademark striped undies.

I had a lot of fun reading this book. The Wolf like everyone else is looking forward to a big event coming up. When someone starts putting graffiti on the posters, the others critters ask him to find who is behind this crime. Once he discovers who is doing it, he decides he wants to help them out. He comes up with a wacky idea, and it will make this race one no one will forget about for years to come. Fans of this series of books will want to check this one out.

The Wolf in Underpants: At Full Speed is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.