Their Mission Reaches its End in ‘What We’re Fighting For’

The mission is almost over in ‘What We’re Fighting For’

Last time on Agents of Shield, the team took on a difficult rescue mission. To make it work took lots of quick thinking from some of the team, while others had to make some tough choices. Some foes became allies for this team, and helped their final mission begin. Thanks to the remaining Shield members, an old ally returned. Now a risky plan begins in ‘What We’re Fighting For’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘What We’re Fighting For’ here:

With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive.

The team begins its final mission in ‘What We’re Fighting For’. They break off into two groups, and each member has a part to play. Some will have to face tough enemies, while others are forced to make a hard decision. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like somehow things may work out just as they were meant to. To learn more about Agents of Shield click on this website.

Agents of Shield ‘What We’re Fighting For’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.