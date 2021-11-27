Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / These Friends Decide to Help Someone Out in ‘Holiday Goose Chase’

These Friends Decide to Help Someone Out in ‘Holiday Goose Chase’

The holidays are almost here and Melman fears he hasn't been good enough this year

These friends try to help someone out in ‘Holiday Goose Chase’

So far Madagascar: A Little Wild has been a great show. We have seen these young friends go on all kinds of crazy adventures in New York City. Along the way they have learned plenty of good lessons. Now the holidays are almost here in ‘Holiday Goose Chase’. I was able to watch a screener of this special and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for ‘Holiday Goose Chase’ here:

It’s holiday time in New York, and Melman is determined to add another sticker to his yearly “Nice” list! When he meets Hank, a goose who has been separated from his family, he, Alex, Marty and Gloria embark on a wild goose chase around the city to reunite Hank with his merry flock.

Christmas is almost here and Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman are beyond excited. Melman’s mood changes though once he realizes he might not have done enough good deeds this year. When a stray goose makes their acquaintance Melman decides to help them out. This group of friends agree to help this goose find their family so they don’t have to spend the holidays alone. Just when this mission appears to be hopeless something amazing ends up happening.

Madagascar: A Little Wild ‘Holiday Goose Chase’ is available now on Peacock and Hulu.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

