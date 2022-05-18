These Friends Meet a Bunch of New Dragons in ‘Heroes of the Sky’ Season 3

See new dragons in ‘Heroes of the Sky’ season 3

I enjoyed each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies. They all told a fascinating story which was a lot of fun to watch unfold. So far Dragons: Rescue Riders has been a really good show. When I heard about Heroes of the Sky season 3 I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Heroes of the Sky season 3 here:

Dak, Layla and the Rescue Riders are back with new adventures as they venture to the Sunken City of Valantis in a race to claim the Alpha Crystals before Magnus! They’ll help an aquatic dragon escape his underwater bullies, find a guardian dragon to protect Cutter and even help some new dragon friends start their own rescue team just in time to celebrate Nest Day with all of Huttsgalor!

I had a blast watching all of these episodes. An old friend returns and might need help getting their new team started. Then this team must return to the sunken city to get some items before someone else does. After that Cutter saves someone and finds himself with a bodyguard. Next we see Huttsgalor preparing to celebrate a fun new holiday but a dragon keeps taking something from them for unknown reasons. As this season comes to a close it is clear the adventures are far from over.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky season 3 premieres tomorrow on Peacock.