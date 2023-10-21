These Friends Share Some Wild Stories in ‘Caves’

Some crazy stories get told in ‘Caves’

Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, we saw a dangerous program return again. They were hungry for revenge and had become more powerful than ever before. Rutherford and Mariner tried to find a way to defeat them, but this proved to be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile we saw Tendi and Boimler visit some old foes in prison, and Boimler feared they were up to something. As this episode came to a close though, both adventures ended on a pretty happy note. Now these friends get trapped together in ‘Caves’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Caves’ here:

The Lower Deckers go on a classic cave mission.

We see the Lower Decks crew excited to be going on a mission together at the start of this episode. Mariner changes her tune once she finds out what the mission entails though. When it takes a bad turn, it leads these friends to share some zany stories with everyone. We hear about Boimler working with a hated colleague and by the end of his story they end up becoming friends. Then Mariner talks about being on a mission with a crew she despises, but at the close of this mission something unexpected ends up happening. We also hear Rutherford tell a story that surprises all of his friends. Just when it all seems to be lost, something happens which none of them saw coming. As Tendi tells her story, this crew gets reminded how much they love being friends with each other.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Star Trek: Lower Decks ‘Caves’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.