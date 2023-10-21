Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / These Friends Share Some Wild Stories in ‘Caves’

These Friends Share Some Wild Stories in ‘Caves’

After they all get trapped inside a cave, they decide to share some stories with each other

by Leave a Comment

caves, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, drama, science fiction, season 4, review, paramount plus

Some crazy stories get told in ‘Caves’

Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, we saw a dangerous program return again. They were hungry for revenge and had become more powerful than ever before. Rutherford and Mariner tried to find a way to defeat them, but this proved to be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile we saw Tendi and Boimler visit some old foes in prison, and Boimler feared they were up to something. As this episode came to a close though, both adventures ended on a pretty happy note. Now these friends get trapped together in ‘Caves’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

caves, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, drama, science fiction, season 4, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Caves’ here:

The Lower Deckers go on a classic cave mission.

caves, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, drama, science fiction, season 4, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

We see the Lower Decks crew excited to be going on a mission together at the start of this episode. Mariner changes her tune once she finds out what the mission entails though. When it takes a bad turn, it leads these friends to share some zany stories with everyone. We hear about Boimler working with a hated colleague and by the end of his story they end up becoming friends. Then Mariner talks about being on a mission with a crew she despises, but at the close of this mission something unexpected ends up happening. We also hear Rutherford tell a story that surprises all of his friends. Just when it all seems to be lost, something happens which none of them saw coming. As Tendi tells her story, this crew gets reminded how much they love being friends with each other.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
caves, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, drama, science fiction, season 4, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Lower Decks ‘Caves’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares78

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x