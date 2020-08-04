These Friends Have a Wild Summer in ‘Teen Titans Go! to Camp’

They must prepare for a crazy summer in ‘Teen Titans Go to Camp’

I really enjoyed the Teen Titans cartoon show. Titans has also been a lot of fun to watch. Teen Titans Go Vs Teen Titans was a movie I ended up liking more than I expected to. When I heard about Teen Titans Go to Camp I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Teen Titans Go to Camp here:

Summer’s in the air and the Teen Titans are leaving Jump City behind for six fun-filled weeks of mosquitoes, sunstroke, and poison ivy at summer camp! What the Titans don’t realize until they arrive is that this is Camp Apokolips, where the “bug juice” is made with real bugs, the swimming pool is a fire pit, and the lunch lady is Granny Goodness! Things only get worse when they encounter the bunks they’ll be competing against in the camp’s games: the Titans East and the H.I.V.E. Five! Given all of that, there’s only one thing on Robin’s mind… No, not escape. It’s how to beat the other bunks to become the camp champions. This is Robin, remember?

I had a lot of fun reading this book. These friends faced some wild situations, but somehow found a way through each one. As the summer moved along, a foul plot began to unfold. To stop it, Robin will have to find a way to work together with his nemesis. If you are a fan of Teen Titans Go!, then this is a book you will want to read.

Teen Titans Go! to Camp is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.