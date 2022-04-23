Get Daily Email
Things Look Bad for Picard and Guinan on 'Mercy'

Things Look Bad for Picard and Guinan on ‘Mercy’

They have been taken in by Federal agents and need to find a way out of there fast

Things don’t look good for Picard and Guinan in ‘Mercy’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, the admiral was in bad shape. Someone came up with a drastic idea to save them, but there was no guarantee it would work. While this was going on Picard is getting asked a series of questions by a mysterious stranger. Meanwhile Raffi and Seven continue their search for Jurati and they aren’t have much luck finding them. As this episode comes to a close Guinan and Picard find themselves being taken away by federal agents. Now Picard and Guinan find themselves in a tricky situation on ‘Mercy’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Mercy’ here:

With time running out before the launch of the Europa Mission, Picard and Guinan must free themselves from FBI custody. Seven and Raffi come face-to-face with Jurati and the horror of what she’s become.

Picard and Guinan find themselves being interrogated at the start of this episode. This person asks them a lot of questions and none of them are easy to answer. Raffi and Seven find Jurati but it isn’t a happy reunion, and it almost costs Raffi dearly. Rios has brought two people to the ship and tries to explain to one of them what is going on. Guinan then gets a surprise visitor who lets them know a bit of what is going on with them. Once Picard tells his interrogator a truth it looks like Guinan and Picard can finally continue their mission. As this episode comes to a close it looks like someone might have found themselves a new army.

Star Trek: Picard ‘Mercy’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

