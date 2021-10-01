This Kooky Family is Going on a Road Trip in ‘The Addams Family 2’

Join this family for another adventure in ‘The Addams Family 2’

I really liked the most recent The Addams Family film. It had a stellar cast, stunning animation and it told a pretty good story. Like many fans I wasn’t surprised when a sequel was announced. In this new movie the family prepares to go on a road trip together. I was able to get a screener for this sequel and here is my thoughts of it.

You can read the plot for ‘The Addams Family 2’ here:

In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

The Addams Family 2 gets 6/10. It was an okay sequel but it was far from perfect. This sequel tends to focus more on Wednesday as she deals with an identity crisis. She fears she might not be a biological part of this family, although this is clearly not true. We see her head towards someone who she believes is her real father and for a short while she seems happy. As is expected things turn out not to be as they seem and we see some wild things occur in the final act of this movie. Some people might like this sequel but it won’t be for everyone.

The Addams Family 2 is out now in theaters. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.