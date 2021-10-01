Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / This Kooky Family is Going on a Road Trip in ‘The Addams Family 2’

This Kooky Family is Going on a Road Trip in ‘The Addams Family 2’

Join this family as they venture on a vacation to see all this great country has to offer

by Leave a Comment

the addams family 2, sequel, computer animated, comedy, family, review, mgm, united artists

Join this family for another adventure in ‘The Addams Family 2’

I really liked the most recent The Addams Family film. It had a stellar cast, stunning animation and it told a pretty good story. Like many fans I wasn’t surprised when a sequel was announced. In this new movie the family prepares to go on a road trip together. I was able to get a screener for this sequel and here is my thoughts of it.

the addams family 2, sequel, computer animated, comedy, family, review, mgm, universal pictures

(c) Universal Pictures

You can read the plot for ‘The Addams Family 2’ here:

In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

the addams family 2, sequel, computer animated, comedy, family, review, mgm, universal pictures

(c) Universal Pictures

The Addams Family 2 gets 6/10. It was an okay sequel but it was far from perfect. This sequel tends to focus more on Wednesday as she deals with an identity crisis. She fears she might not be a biological part of this family, although this is clearly not true. We see her head towards someone who she believes is her real father and for a short while she seems happy. As is expected things turn out not to be as they seem and we see some wild things occur in the final act of this movie. Some people might like this sequel but it won’t be for everyone.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
the addams family 2, sequel, computer animated, comedy, family, review, mgm, universal pictures

(c) Universal Pictures

The Addams Family 2 is out now in theaters. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x