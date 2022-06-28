This coven heads to the Cession in ‘The Price of Work’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, this small coven had gone into hiding. They were working and living in a packing factory and things seemed to be going well for them. Tally still wanted to do some training, and this put them in a dangerous situation. Once someone saw her on the roof, it gave them some unwanted attention. After a dangerous group of people left, everyone had to leave this place behind. As this episode came to a close it looked like the Camarilla was ready to put a plan into motion. Now this small coven heads to the Cession in ‘The Price of Work’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Price of Work’ here:

The group seeks sanctuary in the mysterious Cession. The Unit learns the Camarilla is directly targeting the Mycelium, inspiring them to strike back. Petra and Anacostia work to determine President Wade’s allegiance.

This coven prepares to sneak into the Cession at the start of this episode. They have a small window to do it, and it almost takes a real bad turn. Once they get inside, Raelle isn’t feeling that good. While this is going on Scylla has a chat with someone and they are given an important mission. When they head back to camp something bad happens to Raelle. During their mission they see someone which forces them to take drastic action. As this episode comes to a close this coven has been found by a dangerous group of people. You can learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem here.

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘The Price of Work’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.