We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Three Friends Clash With Their Arch-Rivals in ‘Room for Growth’

When they learn this group plans to cheat on a lottery these friends decide to beat them to it

Three friends take on their arch-rivals in ‘Room for Growth’

Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, we saw this group of friends get a pretty routine assignment. When Mariner saw another crew doing better at their task she decided to make a competition out of it. Things were going great at first until someone broke one of the orbs. Once this happened these crews had to work together if they wanted to survive. After both teams made a shocking discovery Tendi decided to do something drastic. As this episode came to a close these friends were told a pretty surprising secret. Now three friends take on their arch-rivals in ‘Room for Growth’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Room for Growth’ here:

Mariner, Boimler and Tendi clash with their arch-rivals: Delta Shift. The Cerritos engineers go on mandatory relaxation leave.

Things on the Cerritos are a pretty wacky at the start of this episode. Captain Freeman gets possessed by a strange mask and changes much of the ship. It takes the Engineering crew a good while to fix things and once done, they are exhausted. Captain Freeman decides to send them all on a relaxation getaway to help them out. Naturally the trip doesn’t go as she planned it would. While this is going on Mariner, Boimler and Tendi work together to stop their arch-rivals from getting a great room assignment. When they end up bumping into each other something unexpected ends up happening. As this episode comes to a close these friends made a decision and they end up regretting it.

Star Trek: Lower Decks ‘Room for Growth’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

