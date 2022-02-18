Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Three Tales Get Told in ‘The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse’

Three Tales Get Told in ‘The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse’

Join Mickey and friends for 3 exciting adventures involving winter antics

by 2 Comments

wonderful winter of mickey mouse, animated, comedy, slapstick, special, review, disney plus

Hear three stories in ‘The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse’

I loved watching the old Mickey Mouse cartoons as a kid. They always made me laugh and took Mickey and friends on some exciting adventures. When I first started watching the new cartoons I loved seeing this group of friends go on more adventures together. When I heard about The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this special and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse here:

The wonder of the winter season takes Mickey Mouse and his friends on a journey through three magical stories.

I had a blast watching this special. We saw different aspects of this season and it took Mickey and friends on some thrilling adventures. In one story we see Mickey working at an amazing place where they help make something magical happen. Next Mickey and his friends get a cabin and the trip takes some unexpected turns along the way. After that Mickey and Minnie give it their all to put on a truly stunning show. Fans of these cartoons will want to check this special out.

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse is available now on Disney Plus.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

