Three Zany Stories Get Told in ‘The Prince and the Product’

Some crazy tales get told in ‘The Prince and the Product’

Last time on Futurama, we saw Zapp lose his job. He had gone too far, and someone decided to report him. After this, we saw Leela get offered the chance to pilot the Nimbus. She brought Fry and Bender with her as they took on a peaceful mission. They visited an interesting race of beings, while Zapp had to go through sensitivity training. When the mission took a bad turn, we saw Leela make a tough decision. As this episode came to a close, it looked like Zapp learned a lesson after all. Now we see three wild stories get told in ‘The Prince and the Product’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Prince and the Product’ here:

The crew members are reborn as toys.

We see the crew go on a simple delivery at the beginning of this episode. When it comes to a close, we see Leela has fallen in love with the prince. After this we see the crew reborn as wind up toys, and it looks like Fry might not have much time left. Next we see the crew as toy cars, and a strange video is causing them to be picked off one by one. Then we see the crew as rubber ducks and others as small eggs. The two sides go to war, and yet this story has a happy ending.

Futurama ‘The Prince and the Product’ is available now on Hulu. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.