Home / A&E / A Thrilling Adventure Begins in ‘Legend of the Yearling’

A Thrilling Adventure Begins in ‘Legend of the Yearling’

Four young horses from different tribes are brought together for an important mission

An exciting adventure begins in ‘Legend of the Yearling’

I have been lucky to read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right, they can take readers on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Legend of the Yearling I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Legend of the Yearling here:

Welcome to the realm of Horsa, a world of magic, wild horses, and danger. The four elemental herds of Horsa live in uncertain peace, which is to say: stay out of each other’s way and all will be fine. But when signs of a mysterious prophecy about a yearling with untold magical powers appear, four young horses from each herd are called to action. Now these elemental enemies must work together to solve the prophecy, find the yearling, and restore balance to Horsa.

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. We meet young horses from four different tribes who don’t always get along too well.  But when it looks like a prophecy might finally come true, they must come together for an important mission. Along the way they will face many dangers and learn new things about themselves. As this graphic novel comes to a close it is clear this adventure is far from over.

Guardians of Horsa: Legend of the Yearling is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Book Shop.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

