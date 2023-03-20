Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Thrilling Tale Gets Told in ‘Beware the Blue Bagoo’

A Thrilling Tale Gets Told in ‘Beware the Blue Bagoo’

A young detective learns a good lesson as they try to find a mythical creature

by Leave a Comment

beware the blue bagoo, children's fiction, karl newson, net galley, review, quarto publishing group

A clever story gets told in ‘Beware the Blue Bagoo’

I have read a fair amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right, they can take me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Beware the Blue Bagoo I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Beware the Blue Bagoo here:

A detective tries to uncover the truth about the infamous “Blue Bagoo”—a creature so big and scary that it can’t possibly be made up, can it?

Our detective addresses us—the reader—on the very first page, and then walks the winding cobbled streets of a Dr. Suess–esque seaside town, taking statements from the residents.

The Blue Bagoo proves elusive, but rumors of its “supposed” qualities have spread throughout the town. However, as the investigation proceeds, there is a critical twist….

I had a lot of fun reading this book. We see a young detective trying to find a mythical creature. They keep hearing terrible stories about this beast about awful things they have done to others. Yet when the creature is found, it ends up being nothing like any of them expected it to be. Kids will have a great time reading this book.

Beware the Blue Bagoo is available now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Bookshop.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x