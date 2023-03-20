A Thrilling Tale Gets Told in ‘Beware the Blue Bagoo’

A clever story gets told in ‘Beware the Blue Bagoo’

I have read a fair amount of children’s fiction lately. When done right, they can take me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Beware the Blue Bagoo I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Beware the Blue Bagoo here:

A detective tries to uncover the truth about the infamous “Blue Bagoo”—a creature so big and scary that it can’t possibly be made up, can it? Our detective addresses us—the reader—on the very first page, and then walks the winding cobbled streets of a Dr. Suess–esque seaside town, taking statements from the residents. The Blue Bagoo proves elusive, but rumors of its “supposed” qualities have spread throughout the town. However, as the investigation proceeds, there is a critical twist….

I had a lot of fun reading this book. We see a young detective trying to find a mythical creature. They keep hearing terrible stories about this beast about awful things they have done to others. Yet when the creature is found, it ends up being nothing like any of them expected it to be. Kids will have a great time reading this book.

Beware the Blue Bagoo is available now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Bookshop.