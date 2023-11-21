Tig Asks Lily to Invite the Animals Over to Their Place in ‘Party Animals’

A big party gets planned in ‘Party Animals’

I enjoyed reading Tiger Trouble. We saw a simple cat cause all kinds of trouble when they moved into a tiger enclosure at the zoo. Lily was sure this cat was mistaken, but soon started to doubt herself. When things took a bad turn, together they got themselves out of a dangerous situation. As this book came to a close, we saw a friendship had formed. When I heard about Party Animals I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Party Animals here:

Tig wants to throw a party! The zoo has so many amazing animals, and he hasn’t a chance to meet everyone yet! Lily is worried about meeting the rest of the zoo. What will they think of her? Will she be able to make new friends…or will everyone be scared of the giant tiger inviting them over for dinner?

We see Tig ask his best friend Lily a favor at the start of this book. He wants to throw a huge party for the rest of the animals at the zoo. It is up to Lily to invite them, and each encounter goes about the way she thought it would. When Tig learns about this, he has a serious talk with the animals. Once this book comes to a close, we see something pretty cool end up happening. Fans of the first Tig and Lily book will want to check this one out.

Party Animals is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.