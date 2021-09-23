Tim Drake Wakes up on a Strange Train in ‘Souls’

Tim wakes up on an odd looking train in ‘Souls’

Last time on Titans, Dick Grayson had a chat with Tim Drake. Tim said he wanted to help the team out, but Dick told him that was a bad idea. While Dr Crane moves along with his plans Jason starts to think working with him was a bad idea. When the team finds out where Dr Crane is holed up at, Starfire chooses to do something drastic. As this episode comes to a close it looks like Gotham is in serious trouble. Now Tim wakes up on a strange train in ‘Souls’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for 'Souls' here:

While Rachel struggles for a chance to use her magic to resurrect Donna on Paradise Island, Tim Drake encounters Donna in the Underworld, and searches for a way back.

It looks like Bruce is ready to do something drastic at the start of this episode. Then we get to see Rachel and how things are going for her on Paradise Island. She wants to use her magic to bring Donna back but the elders don’t think it is a good idea. Next we see Tim Drake wake up on a mysterious train and he wants to get away from this place fast. He bumps into Donna who agrees to help them. After they escape from some dangerous creatures someone picks them up who Donna is surprised to see. Together they come up with a plan to get away from this place. Just as things for Bruce looks bad someone shows up to save them.

Titans 'Souls' is available now on HBO Max.