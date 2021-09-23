Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Tim Drake Wakes up on a Strange Train in ‘Souls’

Tim Drake Wakes up on a Strange Train in ‘Souls’

He isn't sure what is going on but knows they need to get away from this place

by Leave a Comment

souls, titans, tv show, action, drama, season 3, review, warner bros television, hbo max

Tim wakes up on an odd looking train in ‘Souls’

Last time on Titans, Dick Grayson had a chat with Tim Drake. Tim said he wanted to help the team out, but Dick told him that was a bad idea. While Dr Crane moves along with his plans Jason starts to think working with him was a bad idea. When the team finds out where Dr Crane is holed up at, Starfire chooses to do something drastic. As this episode comes to a close it looks like Gotham is in serious trouble. Now Tim wakes up on a strange train in ‘Souls’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

souls, titans, tv show, action, drama, season 3, review, warner bros television, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for ‘Souls’ here:

While Rachel struggles for a chance to use her magic to resurrect Donna on Paradise Island, Tim Drake encounters Donna in the Underworld, and searches for a way back.

souls, titans, tv show, action, drama, season 3, review, warner bros television, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

It looks like Bruce is ready to do something drastic at the start of this episode. Then we get to see Rachel and how things are going for her on Paradise Island. She wants to use her magic to bring Donna back but the elders don’t think it is a good idea. Next we see Tim Drake wake up on a mysterious train and he wants to get away from this place fast. He bumps into Donna who agrees to help them. After they escape from some dangerous creatures someone picks them up who Donna is surprised to see. Together they come up with a plan to get away from this place. Just as things for Bruce looks bad someone shows up to save them.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Titans ‘Souls’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x