To Enjoy Your Favorite Media to the Fullest, Improve Your Fandom Experience

Shows, movies, music, and games. These simple things carry much importance and meaning for a large majority of us. They keep us entertained, they help us during tough times, when we need to find refuge in something, and when we’re happy they only serve to add to those feelings. For many of us, however, they’re not just a way to pass the time, they become part of our identity. And that’s where being in a fandom comes in.

If you’re not sure if you’re ‘enough of a fan” to consider yourself part of that group, ask yourself what you felt the last time you heard a series you’re watching got renewed for a new season. If the answer is “instant happiness”, it’s more than likely that you’re a full-blown fan. However, being in a fandom can be challenging. Since the communities largely discuss online via social media platforms and messaging apps, it can be difficult for many to remember there’s another person behind the other screen. Hence, ugliness ensues.

Nevertheless, interacting within a fandom is a one-of-a-kind experience to have as a fan. Some may argue that without it you don’t experience the thing you enjoy to its fullest potential. But is there a recipe to make your fandom environment a positive, safe space and avoid toxicity as much as possible? Here are some strategies to keep in mind.

Don’t push it

Oftentimes, the problem with people becoming bullies within a fandom , stems from them becoming overly invested. When a new movie or season appears, it’s very likely that the hardcore fans will flock in to watch it as it premieres, and then return to online platforms to discuss their opinions and impressions. And while this makes for some truly top-notch analysis, where you can dissect every scene in minute detail and unpack all the Easter eggs, symbolisms and shoutouts to other pieces of media (fans never get bored of conversations like these), it can also cause people to become a little, well, extreme.

The truth is that when you spend an extended period holed up inside and hyper-focused on a single thing it’s more than likely your perspective is going to become a bit skewed. The same thing is the case for your fandom friends as well. When this happens, you should take a break. Walk away from your monitor if you feel you’re becoming too invested in an argument with someone that disagrees with you. Taking some time off will help you gain some perspective and see that things are not as serious as they seem.

The same mindset is available if you’re targeted by fandom bullying as well. Online debates often have no end in sight and can sometimes go for months on end if there’s nobody to moderate the platforms seriously. Removing yourself from the situation is the best thing you can do for your mental health. Besides, one too many arguments can really put a damper on your overall fandom experience and cause you to lose your excitement and enjoyment for the series or franchise you’re a fan of.

Get into merch

If you’re a superfan, you’re probably going to want to have some memorabilia in your home. After all, when you truly love something, you should be proud to display it. The good news is there’s no shortage of merchandise to go around these days. If you’re a fan of a popular show, you’ll definitely be able to find replicas of costumes used by the actors, as well as reproductions of objects that hold special meaning in-universe. Getting these items helps you carry with you something that makes you happy. Although it can sound treacly for some, there’s nothing wrong with getting comfort from things you love throughout a tough day.

However, you should also be sure to purchase your goods from a well-trusted source. Check the Funko online store to find the best figurines, regardless of the fandom you’re part of. Generally speaking, you’ll be able to find a variety of models for a single character, so you can pick the iteration you like best. Did you think their hair and outfit was pure fire back in season 3? Then you know which item to choose.

Create your community

Just because you’re in a fandom doesn’t mean you have an obligation to interact with every single member of it. After all, in the case of many of them, the only thing you have in common is your appreciation for a series or film. This doesn’t mean that you’d have anything to talk about otherwise. This is especially important in the event you’re dealing with some rather unlikable people.

However, this doesn’t mean you should be on your own. You can create your own community within the community and enjoy spending your time there. If you’re not ready to call it quits and leave the fandom altogether because the constant drama and attacks are just too much to handle, the solution may just be finding a nice corner and sticking to it. Sizing down is more likely to keep everyone in check. In smaller communities, cyberbullies are more likely to be held accountable for their actions and words. As such, many individuals who would have become verbally abusive in a different environment are more likely to stay within limits, be polite and behave themselves.

If this sounds like an impossible task, it’s important to remind yourself to give it time. After all, you’re not going to find your ideal fandom friends at the drop of a hat. But if you hold out for long enough and keep your eyes wide open, you’re definitely going to come across the right people and perhaps even forge some durable friendships in the process.

Fandoms can be great. They enrich our lives, make us happy and give us a sense of belonging. However, as with everything good, there’s also a darker side to it. Too much of a good thing can be damaging as well, so you must make sure you’re not in the position to hurt others, or one in which you’re likely to be bullied yourself.

