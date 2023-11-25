Get Daily Email
A Toe Tapping Adventure Gets Told in 'Sam Francisco King of the Disco'

A Toe Tapping Adventure Gets Told in ‘Sam Francisco King of the Disco’

Join Sam and their friends as they have a wonderful time at a rocking party

A fun story gets told in ‘Sam Francisco King of the Disco’

I have been lucky to read a good amount of children’s fiction these days. No two are alike and they take readers on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Sam Francisco King of the Disco I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Sam Francisco King of the Disco here:

Superstar DJ Sam Francisco’s party is keeping his neighbor Buzzkill Bill awake. Bill tries everything to shut it down—he sends his dogs, then pest control, the fire department, and the police! When Bill finally succeeds in pulling the plug, things look bleak, but luckily it’s the people (and the cats) who make a party, not the fancy equipment.

I enjoyed reading this book. The illustrations were beautiful and really helped move this story along. As this story came to a close, we saw someone learn a great lesson. Kids will have a great time reading this book.

Sam Francisco King of the Disco is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

