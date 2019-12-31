My Top Ten Best Movies of 2019

Take a look at my list of the ten best movies of 2019

I have seen a good amount of films this year. There were a lot of sequels that came out, and not all of them were good. We also had a fair amount of reboots hit theaters. The buzz around many of these movies was high, and some of them ended up being quite good. Here is my list of the ten best movies of 2019.

1. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

I was very impressed by The Lego Movie. It had a stellar cast, amazing animation and told a really good story. Naturally I wasn’t surprised when a sequel got announced. And boy did this movie not disappoint. The animation was breath taking, and the songs were a lot of fun. Overall this movie was everything fans wanted in a sequel and so much more.

2. It: Chapter Two

Although I did enjoy the original film, the remake took me by surprise. It added new elements to this film that would never fly on television. Like many people, I was excited to see this sequel. Thankfully it didn’t disappoint at all. The adult cast did a stellar job, and Pennywise was more brutal towards them than ever. The ending made more sense than the original, and the special effects were amazing. As this film came to a close, I was glad to see this story end on a better note.

3. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

I have loved most of the Jay and Silent Bob movies. So when news came out they were doing another movie together, I couldn’t wait to see it. I was able to see this film through a Fandango event, and loved every minute of it. This was a movie made for the fans, and had some really cool cameos. If you enjoyed the previous films, then you will want to check this one out.

4. John Wick 3: Parabellum

John Wick 2 totally blew me away. I am normally not an action movie fan, but this one was really good. So when I heard about another film being made, I was beyond excited to see it. The action goes to the next level in this sequel, and the stakes are higher than ever. It had a few silly moments, but overall was the sequel fans wanted to see. Personally I can’t wait to see where this series goes next.

5. Avengers: Endgame

Like many fans, that ending to Avengers: Infinity War was truly soul crushing. The hype around this movie was electric, and luckily it gave fans everything they wanted for this sequel. There were plenty of surprises, unforeseen deaths and the whole story went in a direction nobody saw coming. Although it was sad to see someone important to this series go away, the ending was overall quite satisfying.

6. Hobbs and Shaw

When I heard a Fast and the Furious spin off was being made, I can’t say I was that excited to see it. Yet this movie ended up being an absolute blast from start to finish. Many times it didn’t take itself seriously, and that was one of the things that made it a lot of fun to watch. There were also some pretty good cameos thrown in here. If you are a fan of action movies then this is one you will want to check out.

7. Toy Story 4

Over the years, this series has found a way to make each movie better than the one before it. This one kept that tradition going. With how the last movie ended, a sequel at least made sense. A touching reunion occurred here, and made for a well written sequel. We got to meet some new wacky characters, with one in particular that all ages fell in love with. If you liked the previous films then you won’t want to miss this one.

8. Frozen 2

At D23 Expo this year I got a sneak peek of this sequel, and it got me very excited for it. When I finally saw it in theaters, it was the everything I hoped it would be. This film continued the story, and brought with it familiar characters as well as some new ones. The songs were wonderful, although a few stood out more than others. If you liked the first movie then you are sure to love this one.

9. Jumanji: The Next Level

I was very impressed by the last film, and wasn’t shocked at all when a sequel was announced. Just by the trailer, this one promised to be action packed. Things have changed in Jumanji, and so have the people playing this time. There were some doubts about new cast mates, but they actually made this sequel better. Overall this sequel was a real joy to watch, and I hope it isn’t the last one in the series.

10. Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

Oddly enough, most critics weren’t a fan of this movie. I thought it was a well done finale to this saga. I will admit it ran a little long towards the end, but that is my only issue with it. Questions from The Last Jedi get answered here, and there are a ton of explosive action scenes. There were also a few surprise cameos, and the scenes with Carrie Fisher were quite good. I was overall happy with this finale, and am eager to see where this company takes this series next.