My Top Ten Worst Movies of 2019

Ten of the worst movies I was unlucky enough to see in 2019

Each year I am lucky to see a good amount of movies. A few of them turn out to be really good, while others are just bad. Sometimes a film has no need to be made in the first place, or continues a story no one wants to see more of. Whatever the reason, each year a fair amount of terrible films come out. So here is my top ten list of the worst movies of 2019.

1. Hellboy

I have to admit I was excited when I heard this movie was coming out. Sadly,it ended up being a real disappointment. My biggest problem with this film was that it tried to go in too many different directions. This hurts the main plot a lot, and also made for a really weak reboot. Once it was all over, I couldn’t believe just how awful it turned out to be.

2. Glass

Like many fans, I was excited to see this sequel when it came out. The buzz for this movie was strong, and I was very impressed by Split. Yet this movie failed on so many levels. The character development was weak, the action not that good, the story was boring and the ending made no damn sense.

3. MIB: International

There was no reason for this sequel to be made, but that being said I still hoped it would be at least enjoyable. Boy was I wrong. The jokes fell flat, the villains weren’t that great, the story was pretty dull and the ending was predictable and disappointing. Just proof that a stellar cast doesn’t always make a great film.

4. Booksmart

I have seen my share of coming of age stories, and boy was this one bad. The characters were weak, the story wasn’t that interesting, and the plot was rather dull. Many of the jokes also fell flat, and the ending didn’t impress me that much.

5. The Dead Don’t Die

When done right, a zombie comedy can end up being very good. Sadly, this one was just way too weird. From its peculiar story, down to the unfunny jokes and an ending that made very little sense. This film proved once again that a star studded cast won’t always lead to a worthwhile movie.

6. Ready or Not

Most critics loved this one, but I wasn’t that impressed with it. The plot was pretty slow, the characters were rather unlikable, and the ending was too weird for my tastes. The story also dragged on sometimes, and this movie was longer than it needed to be.

7. Rambo: Last Blood

The last Rambo film was pretty awful, yet I decided to give this one a chance. It turned out being worse than the previous installment. The plot is not strong, Rambo seems as done with this franchise as I am, and as the story moved along it all became painfully predictable what was going to happen next. Why this movie ever got made is beyond me, and I was happy once this film was finally over.

8. Terminator: Dark Fate

Yet another sequel no one really asked for. Don’t me wrong, the last movie was at least watchable. My main concern with this one was there wasn’t really anything new here. Everything that occurred we have seen before. The action scenes weren’t that amazing, and the story dragged on more than once. I hope this is the last Terminator film that gets made for at least a good while.

9. Charlie’s Angels

When I heard this movie was being made, I can’t say I was pumped to see it. After how bad the last one was, there really was no reason to continue the series. Yet seeing Patrick Stewart was in this one gave me some hope, Sadly, he couldn’t do much to help make this film good. A weak story surrounded by bad action scenes and much more made this another disappointing movie.

10. Midsommar

So this has to be the worst movie I saw all year. I watched Hereditary last year, and hated pretty much the whole thing. I heard mixed things about this movie, so I decided to give it a shot. Man was it just a weird one. The story is strange, slow, boring and the characters are truly unlikable. As the movie moves along things only get weirder. The ending left you with many questions and was just bad.