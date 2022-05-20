Get Daily Email
A Tough Case Needs to be Solved in ‘Chip N Dale Rescue Rangers’

Two old friends must come together to find someone who was kidnapped

Someone has been kidnapped in ‘Chip N Dale Rescue Rangers’

As a kid, I watched a bunch of the Disney cartoons shows. I had a blast watching shows like Darkwing Duck, Ducktales and Goof Troop. When I heard about a new Chip N Dale Rescue Rangers movie I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Chip N Dale Rescue Rangers here:

Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale meanwhile has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days.When a former cast-mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.

Chip N Dale Rescue Rangers gets 7/10. This was overall a good film that was told a pretty fun story. There is a ton of easter eggs here for fans to find. The villain was a nice twist and their plan is a devious one. It won’t be easy to bring them down once and for all. Just when things seem hopeless Dale asks an old friend for help. As this movie comes to a close life for these old friends will never be the same.

Chip N Dale Rescue Rangers is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

