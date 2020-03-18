Training for Three Soldiers Begins in ‘Say the Words’

Three witches take on an important mission in ‘Say The Words’

I have always been a fan of fantasy. As long as they do a good job making it, I will usually watch a show that revolves around this genre. When I heard about Motherland: Fort Salem I hoped I would get to watch it. Watch as training begins for three young witches in ‘Say The Words’. I was able to get a screener for this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

Three witches join basic training at Fort Salem where they’ll prepare for the front lines, fighting looming terrorist threats with supernatural tactics and weapons.

Three witches take on a difficult mission in ‘Say The Words’. They each agree to join a special military unit, one that uses magic to combat deadly threats. There is a group of witches out there causing all kinds of chaos, and they might be the only ones who can stop them. To do this, they will have to find a way to work together. As this episode comes to a close it looks like these three witches have some potential. To learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem click on this website.

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Say The Words’ airs tonight at 9/8 c on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.